Here is the latest maps showing the greatest threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and overnight tonight.

Forecasters indicate severe thunderstorms could include strong straight line winds and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and Flash Flood Watch for overnight and tomorrow, that includes the counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll and Henry in Northwest Tennessee, along with Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall and Calloway in Western Kentucky.