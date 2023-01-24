Wind Advisory Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, which will take affect tonight.

Forecasters say southeast winds will be sustained from 15-to-25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

Reports said tree limbs could be damaged and power outages could occur.

The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6:00 tonight until 9:00 on Wednesday morning.

The advisory does include Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer and Gibson County, along with Fulton, Hickman and Graves County in Western Kentucky.