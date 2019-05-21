A Martin man charged with murder and a Gleason man charged with rape of a child are among the 33 individuals appearing Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

20-year-old Raschad Windham, of Martin, is charged with First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery in the May 11th shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Greene, of Martin.

59-year-old Clarence Allen Grantham, of Gleason, is charged with Rape of a Child and will have a preliminary hearing to determine if his case will be bound over to the grand jury.

Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 82 charges against the 33 individuals.

Meanwhile, 111 inmates are being housed in the Weakley County Jail.