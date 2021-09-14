Winners Announced Today at Banana Festival

Winners will be announced today for different contests with the Fulton/South Fulton Banana Festival.

Judging is scheduled for the school art contest and photo contest, with entries submitted during the past weekend.

From 9:00 until 4:00, “Bake Off” entries can be submitted at Fancy Fannies, located on Lake Street.

At 5:00 this afternoon, the “Bake Off” judging will be held with the winners announced at 6:00.

The Banana Festival will continue all week, concluding on Sunday with two performances of the Circus Americanna on Lake Street.