The season of Winter will officially begin Friday across the nation.

Winter Solstice will take place at 4:23 on Friday afternoon, with the day also being the shortest of the year for daylight hours.

Meteorological reports show Friday as having only nine hours and forty minutes of daylight.

With Winter Solstice, the Sun’s path reaches its southernmost position, with advancement to the north beginning on Saturday.

With this move, daylight hours begin to increase in time.

Friday’s Winter Solstice will also include a full moon, which will not occur again on the first day of winter until 2094.

