Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of Ken-Tenn Area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the Ken-Tenn area.

Forecasters have placed Lake, Obion and Weakley County in the warning area from noon on Wednesday until 6:00 on Thursday night.

In Western Kentucky, Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Carlisle and McCracken County are in the warning from 6:00 on Wednesday night until 6:00 on Thursday night.

Weather Service officials say the Winter Storm Warning was issued due to forecasts of freezing rain, which will have accumulations of two-tenths to a quarter of an inch, along with a quarter of an inch of sleet.