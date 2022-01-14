Winter Storm Watch Issued for West Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of West Tennessee.

Forecasters say from Saturday evening until Sunday afternoon, the counties of Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Henry could see heavy wet snow with total accumulations of two-to-four inches possible.

Forecasts indicate counties south of the local area could have accumulations of six inches or more.

Weather Service officials say the storm front still has the potential to change movements, which could resulted in more or less accumulations.