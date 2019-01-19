The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Ken Tenn area until 3:00 Sunday morning.

A strong cold front is expected to push through Saturday afternoon, abruptly dropping temperatures, with rain switching over to snow late this afternoon.

Snow accumulations of one to two inches are expected across the area through early Sunday morning, with a minor ice accumulation possible due to freezing drizzle.

The winter precipitation is expected to end a couple of hours after midnight.

Weakley County EMA Director Dustin Kemp says motorists should use caution during this time and into Sunday as roads will be slick making travel difficult.

