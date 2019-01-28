Accumulating snow is expected across portions of the Ken Tenn area tonight. A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of southwest Tennessee and North Mississippi from midnight tonight through 9 am Saturday. Two inches of snow is possible tonight in some areas.

Only light accumulations are expected elsewhere across the Mid-South.

Wind chill values may drop into the single digits during the overnight and early morning hours tomorrow through Thursday. Some locations may experience wind chill readings near zero degrees, mainly early Wednesday and Thursday mornings.