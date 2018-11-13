The National Weather Service now says an early season winter storm will impact most of the Midsouth from Wednesday into Thursday, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

The combination of Gulf moisture interacting with colder temperatures near the surface and the lift from an approaching upper low will produce light snow across the Midsouth.

At times the precipitation may be mixed with sleet or freezing rain.

The heaviest amounts of snow will be seen across portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Bootheel of Missouri and Northwest Tennessee.

Precipitation is expected to end early Thursday across the south and during the midday hours over the north.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in affect from 6:00 on Wednesday morning thru Thursday at noon.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...