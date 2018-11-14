The National Weather Service now says an early season winter storm will impact most of the Mid-South from today into Thursday, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

Forecasters say the Ken-Tenn area will see rain, snow and sleet this afternoon, with accumulations of around an inch of the frozen precipitation.

Overnight tonight, the area will see snow, heavy at times with total new accumulations of two to four inches.

Forecasts for snow continue thru noon on Thursday, with a mixture of snow and rain in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service says heaviest amounts of snow will be seen across portions of Northeast Arkansas, the Bootheel of Missouri and Northwest Tennessee.

The Winter Weather Advisory is now in affect thru Thursday at noon.

