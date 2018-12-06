Forecasts for the Ken-Tenn area indicate frozen precipitation for much of the upcoming weekend.

Paducah National Weather Service meteorologist Derrick Snyder spoke with Thunderbolt News about the developing weather system.

With current models indicating some periods of freezing rain and sleet, Snyder was asked about the potential for ice damage.

Synder said winter storms are the hardest for meteorologists to predict, with accumulations varying by the slightest movement of the front.

Should weekend plans involve travel, Snyder encouraged motorists to prepare a safety kit, that includes water and snacks, along with having a fully charged battery on their cell phone.

