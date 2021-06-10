Winter Wheat Almost Ready for Harvest in Obion County

Golden wheat fields across Obion County means harvest time is near.

Agriculture Extension Agent Bob Shumake says combines should be in the fields very soon.(AUDIO)

Shumake said a survey of the Obion County winter wheat crop indicates a good planting.(AUDIO)

Shumake also said corn planting appears to be completed for the season.(AUDIO)

Following the harvest of the winter wheat, local farmers will use the fields to plant soybeans for a Fall harvest.