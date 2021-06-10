June 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Winter Wheat Almost…

Winter Wheat Almost Ready for Harvest in Obion County

Winter Wheat Almost Ready for Harvest in Obion County

Obion County farmers are expected to begin harvest of the winter wheat crops in the coming weeks….

Golden wheat fields across Obion County means harvest time is near.

Agriculture Extension Agent Bob Shumake says combines should be in the fields very soon.(AUDIO)

 

Shumake said a survey of the Obion County winter wheat crop indicates a good planting.(AUDIO)

 

Shumake also said corn planting appears to be completed for the season.(AUDIO)

 

Following the harvest of the winter wheat, local farmers will use the fields to plant soybeans for a Fall harvest.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology