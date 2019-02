The Ken-Tenn area could see some wintry precipitation overnight tonight.

The National Weather Service office in Memphis says a light wintry mix is possible across northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and far northwest Tennessee tonight into tomorrow morning as a cold front moves across the area.

Friday night’s overnight forecast is calling for a chance of freezing rain and sleet, however little to no accumulation is expected.

Motorists are reminded to use caution on bridges and overpasses.