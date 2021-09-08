With $1.2 billion in Unclaimed Property, Tennessee Treasury launches mobile-friendly claims portal

The Tennessee Department of Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched mobile-friendly enhancements to ClaimItTN.gov, the online portal where anyone can search and claim missing money they may have in Tennessee.

As of June 30, 2021, there is $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed.

The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the Tennessee Department of Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners. Treasury estimates that one in six Tennesseans could have missing money.

ClaimItTN.gov is now mobile-friendly, improving online searches for unclaimed property in Tennessee on any internet device. The claims process has also been streamlined, including enhanced communications within the portal. Claimants can now file multiple properties on a single claim, greatly reducing the time it takes to claim and receive property.

From July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, 188,704 properties totaling about $60 million were returned by the Unclaimed Property Division to the owners or their heirs, local governments, and reciprocal states.

“It has been rewarding to see millions of dollars put back into Tennesseans’ bank accounts during such a critical time,” State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said.