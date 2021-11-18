With donations still coming in, St. John’s Radiothon at over $29,000

The donations are still coming in for the annual St. John’s Radiothon.

At the conclusion of the three-hour broadcast on Talk And News You Can Use WCMT and MIX 101.3 and the MIX 101.3 Facebook page, totals have reached over $29,000.

The money raised from the Radiothon benefits the needs of special needs adults served by St. John’s Community Services, providing services to Benton, Carroll, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley Counties.

Those who’ve made a donation are asked to bring it to the WCMT studios at 1410 North Lindell Street or mail your check to WCMT, P.O. Box 318, in Martin.

On behalf of Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and St. John’s Community Services, we say “thank you” for supporting these special needs adults served by St. John’s.