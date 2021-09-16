With the Help of Broadcasting Friends, Waverly Radio Station Continues Service

When Waverly Central takes on White House tonight in high school football, WQMV will be on the air with play by play coverage.

The Waverly radio station was one of many businesses damaged by the August flooding.

Still trying to recover from the devastating day, station owner Dean Duke told Thunderbolt News about the affects received from the waves of water.(AUDIO)

With the immediate help of Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle, and other broadcasting friends across the state, Duke said he was able to continue his service to the community.(AUDIO)

With Waverly and White House playing tonight at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Duke said he was glad to get football back on the air.(AUDIO)

Duke said he expects Waverly to never be the same following the flood, but the community continues its recovery one day at a time.