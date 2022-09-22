WK&T awarded $12.3M grant to bring high-speed fiber internet to more of Weakley County

WK&T will use a $12.3 million state grant to bring high-speed fiber internet to more of Weakley County.

The county is investing an additional $5.3 million, making the grand total invested $17.6 million dollars, which will fund 358 miles of buried fiber optic cables benefitting more than 2,200 residential locations.

Officials with the state, county, and WK&T gathered Thursday for the announcement and to look over a map of projected service areas.

The eligible grant area covers locations scattered throughout unincorporated parts of the county.

WK&T CEO Trevor Bonnstetter tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the importance of accessible broadband internet.

(AUDIO)

The grant was awarded from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The project is set to be completed in three years.