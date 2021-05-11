WK&T updates Fiber Research Committee on broadband in Weakley County

WK&T is in Phases I and II of a three-phase plan to connect Weakley County with high-speed fiber internet.

WK&T Operations Manager Stacy Riley gave an update Tuesday to the county’s Fiber Research Committee.

Riley says the area south of Martin should be completed by October or November, while Phase II in the Palmersville area is just getting started.

Regarding the county’s plans to use part of its $6.5 million dollars of American Rescue Plan funding towards Phase III of the project, Committee member Roger Donaldson said…

Last November, the Weakley County Commission approved the complete build of a fiber network throughout the county’s unincorporated areas, with the county funding a maximum of $10.5 million and WK&T contributing a minimum $10.5 million match for the project.