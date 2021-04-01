Wolf garners OVC Golfer of the Week honor for second time this season

The OVC announced UT Martin’s Nick Wolf as its Male Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

It’s the second time in the last three weeks that Wolf has earned the league’s Golfer of the Week award. Overall, the Skyhawk golf program has produced three OVC Golfers of the Week this season under first-year head coach Austin Swafford.

Wolf tied for first in the field of 75 golfers at the National Intercollegiate, hosted by Mercer at the Reynolds Plantation Golf Course in Lake Oconee, Ga. In his second tournament victory of the young 2020-21 campaign, he shot a 204 (-12) while leading the field with 18 birdies and a 3.77 par-4 scoring average (-7).

The standout from Murfreesboro, Tenn. carded rounds of 70-63-71 in the event, including a historic Round 2 performance which tied for the best under-par round since UT Martin transitioned to the NCAA Division I ranks in 1992.

Wolf’s score of 9-under on Monday afternoon included nine birdies and no bogeys while he also added the Skyhawks’ lone eagle of the tournament during Tuesday’s final round.

The junior’s medalist performance helped UT Martin to a wire-to-wire victory, winning by nine strokes for its third tournament championship in four tries during the 2020-21 season.

Wolf currently leads the OVC with a 70.4 stroke average. He has delivered countable scores in all 11 of his rounds as a member of the Skyhawks’ scoring lineup and has finished no lower than 15th in the individual standings through four tournaments this season.

UT Martin is back in action Monday and Tuesday when it takes part in the Murray State Intercollegiate, held at Greystone Golf Course in Dickson, Tennessee.