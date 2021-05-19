Wolf’s even-par performance leads the way for UTM Golf on Day 2 at NCAA Regionals

For the 13th time in 22 chances this season, Nick Wolf carded the best score for the UT Martin golf team as the Skyhawks took part in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Regional Tuesday held at the Sagamore Club.

Wolf’s even-par 72 guided a UTM squad that tallied 12 birdies on the day. Wolf was responsible for a team-high four of those, three of which came in a six-hole stretch on his closing-nine.

A day after scoring a team-best 72 in the opening round, Tate Chumley rolled in three birdies on his way to a 75 Tuesday. Ross Redmont’s 76 included one birdie and a dozen pars while Jack Story compiled a 77 – including birdies on three of his final five holes – to round out the team scoring. Jacob Uehlein had one birdie on the day before concluding his day with an 80.

The Skyhawks combined to shoot 300 (+12) Tuesday, bringing their 36-hole total to a 599 (+23) which ranks 11th in the team standings. No. 5 ranked Texas (-15) shot 9-under in the second round to take a seven-stroke lead over second-place Tennessee (-8).

Wolf’s two-round tally of 146 (+2) is the best of any Skyhawk as he now ranks 34th in the individual standings. Chumley is next with a 147 and is followed by Redmont’s 151, Story’s 155 and Uehlein’s 163.

For the second consecutive day, UTM will play alongside Duke and Campbell when Round 3 takes place Wednesday.