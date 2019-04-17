An Illinois woman was arrested and charged after pulling her young daughter across a parking lot by her hair.

Fulton police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart on Tuesday, after witnesses reported an adult dragging the child across the asphalt.

At the scene, police spoke with 38 year old Jennifer Kittl, of Downers Grove, who said her five year old daughter began throwing a fit after being denied a toy in the store.

Kittl said she sat the girl down and told her to walk, but she then began jumping up and down.

Police reviewed security video then showed Kittl grabbing the child’s hair, then pulling the screaming and crying child across the parking lot to their car.

Police reports said the child’s pants were torn at the knee, with scrapes observed on her knee from the asphalt.

Kittl was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault and second degree criminal abuse of a person under the age of 12 years old.

The child was placed into the care of grandparents, who were on the scene.