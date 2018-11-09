The woman wanted in a hit-and-run incident last month on Ralston Road has been arrested and being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators had been looking for Tristan Ezell since the incident on October 22nd.

Ezell is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after Catherine Maiullo was run over at 431 Ralston Road.

Maiullo was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries.

Also charged in the incident is 48-year-old Thomas Joseph Koker of Dukedom, who was arrested last week on the same charge.

According to the victim, Koker and Ezell knew Maiullo was seriously injured and left the scene.

Investigators believe Maiullo was run over on purpose.

