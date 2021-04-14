Woman critically injured in Martin shooting

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon in Martin.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says just after 4:00 officers were called to 200 North Lindell Street and learned that a fight between three women escalated into shots being fired in the parking lot.

Fuqua says the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS.

The suspect was taken into custody on the scene and the weapon was recovered.

Fuqua says the investigation continues and more information will be released at a later time.