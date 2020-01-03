Authorities in Kentucky say a woman gave her probation officer a dog urine sample during a drug screening.

Police in Pineville said 40-year-old Julie Miller was arrested this week on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

She also was charged with a parole violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Police say Ms. Miller admitted trying to use the dog urine as her own sample, at the Bell County Probation and Parole Office during a regular probation visit.

Ms. Miller plead guilty in November to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.