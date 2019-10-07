A Calvert City woman was killed, and a Grand Rivers man jailed, after an apparent domestic dispute early Sunday on the parking lot of the Paducah/McCracken County Convention and Expo Center.

Reports said Paducah police were called just after 3:00 in the morning, when a woman was seen lying in the parking lot of the convention center.

Officers found the woman dead, and a recreational vehicle parked in the same lot with 49 year old James Vanvactor sitting in the drivers seat.

Surveillance video from the convention center shows Vanvactor and the woman, 48 year old Angella Hale, arguing shortly after 1:00.

Ms. Hale sat down behind the RV, and the two continued talking.

Vanvacter then walked to the front of the RV, got into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle in reverse, backing over Ms. Hale with both front and rear wheels.

He then parked the RV and remained inside the vehicle without checking on Ms. Hale or calling for medical help.

Her body was then discovered two hours later.

Vanvacter was arrested on charges of murder, failure to render aid and resisting arrest.