A Dyersburg woman was arrested after becoming combative with Obion County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff’s reports said 30 year old Margaret Jackson was taken into custody during General Sessions Court on Thursday.

Ms. Jackson was in court on a failure to appear warrant from Dyer County, and became combative and resisted deputies.

She was later found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine packaged for resale.

Additional charges of possession of a schedule two drug with intent to sale were issued against Ms. Jackson.