The UT-Martin women’s basketball team will play an exhibition game Wednesday night against Bethel University.

The women Skyhawks return 12 players from last seasons (23-9) team, while the Lady Wildcats bring back two of their top players from a (28-6) team that won the conference championship.

Women Skyhawks coach Kevin McMillan comes into the season with 196 career wins, ranking him as third in Ohio Valley Conference history.

Tipoff for the regional exhibition will begin at 6:00 at the Elam Center, with free admission for the public.