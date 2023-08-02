Women Skyhawks Basketball Players Help Out at Union City Schools

Credit the UT Martin women’s basketball program with a huge assist.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said members of the Skyhawks lent a hand with childcare responsibilities at Union City Schools on Tuesday, so teachers who usually handle those responsibilities could attend state-mandated training and seminars.

The school system provides daycare on such professional development days for its teachers, with children ranging from six weeks old to the fifth grade.

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy noted the gesture of Skyhawk head coach Kevin McMillan as one of the many relationships established in the community.

“We’ve regularly taken our students to support Coach McMillan and the UTM girls, and he was quick to reach out with an offer to help us when we had a need. There’s a number of things that I’m proud of as a leader of Union City Schools, and one of them is the number of quality relationships we’ve established with people and groups who are supportive of what we do and who we are.”