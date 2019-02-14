The UT-Martin women Skyhawks will play in pink tonight for their women’s cancer awareness game.

The women’s Skyhawks will participate in the “Play4Kay” game, as they take on Southeast Missouri State in an OVC match-up.

Playing a game in pink began during the 2004-2005 womens basketball season, when North Carolina State coach Kay Yow had her cancer return after 17 years in remission.

The cancer awareness game serves as a fundraising initiative for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

UT-martin comes into the game with a (16-7) record overall, and (8-4) in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Tip-off is scheduled to begin at 5:30, with broadcast on the WCMT family of stations starting at 5:15.