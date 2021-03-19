March 19, 2021
Women Skyhawks Fall to Nebraska in National Invitational Tournament

The UT-Martin women Skyhawks lost to Nebraska 72-46, in the opening game of the National Invitational Tournament in Collierville.

UT-Martin led 19-18 after one quarter, and only trailed their Big Ten opponent 27-24 at halftime.

But in the second half, the women Cornhuskers outscored coach Kevin McMillan’s team 45-22.

Chelsey Perry recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

The Skyhawks as a team shot only 31-percent from the floor in the game, and made 5-of-21 shots from the 3-point range.

UT-Martin will now play in an elimination game on Saturday morning at 11:00.

Charles Choate

