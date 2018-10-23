In a preseason poll of league head coaches and sports information directors, the UT-Martin women Skyhawks basketball team has been picked to finish second in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The preseason poll was announced at the conference media day in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.

Senior Emanye Robertson and sophomore Chelsey Perry were preseason All-OVC selections.

The women Skyhawks are coming off of their seventh postseason appearance in eight years, and posted an overall record of (19-15) and (13-6) in conference play.

Coach Kevin McMillan’s team will return all five starters, with 10 other players making their Skyhawks debut.

During media day, Belmont was selected as the OVC preseason favorite, with Bruin senior Darby Maggard chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year.

