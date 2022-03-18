Woodland Mills Announces Sale of Property for New Business

Officials in Woodland Mills have announced a new business is coming to the city.

Mayor Joe Lewis told Thunderbolt News about an agreement, which will bring new jobs and a company headquarters to the city.(AUDIO)

Mayor Lewis said he hopes the new business will spur additional growth, which could benefit the community and its residents.(AUDIO)

Mayor Lewis said the city sold the piece of property for $10,000.

Coffey told Thunderbolt News the location will be good for his business, and he plans to begin work at the site in April.