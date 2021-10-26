Woodland Mills Mayor to Seek Obion County Mayors Seat

Obion County now has a third candidate seeking the office of County Mayor in next year’s election.

Woodland Mills Mayor and Obion County Schools Technolgy Coordinator, Joseph Lewis, told Thunderbolt News about his decision to seek the office.(AUDIO)

When asked about a pressing need in the county, Lewis said job training, including the Mechatronics program at Obion County Central, was essential in preparing local workers and industrial recruitment.(AUDIO)

While serving in his first term as Mayor of Woodland Mills, Lewis said his decision to seek the county office came after much thought and consideration.(AUDIO)

Lewis now joins current County Mayor Benny McGuire, and retired pastor Steve Carr, in announcing plans to seek the office.