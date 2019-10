After much legal wranglings and delays, work on a section of Woodland Mills road will now begin.

County Mayor Benny McGuire recently informed Budget Committee members of a decision made by the Road Commission.

Mayor McGuire said to hasten the project, the county road department will now take control of fixing the road.

The work will be performed to construct shoulders on the section of roadway to Williams Sausage, to help assist tractor trailer trucks traveling to and from the plant.