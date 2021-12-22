Woodland Mills Toy Distribution Set for Today

A toy drive initiated in Woodland Mills will conclude today with the final distribution to children around the area.

Mayor Joe Lewis told Thunderbolt News the drive to help children affected by the recent tornado, has now included assistance for other families in need.(AUDIO)

Mayor Lewis said toys have already been distributed to Samburg, along with Cayce, Hickman and Fulton.

Today, volunteers will be handing out a large amount of collected toys in Obion, Troy, Hornbeak and Kenton.