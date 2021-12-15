December 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Woodland Mills Toy…

Woodland Mills Toy Drive for Children Affected by Tornadoes

Woodland Mills Toy Drive for Children Affected by Tornadoes

“Citizens of Woodland Mills” have organized to collect toys for children affected in the area by the recent tornadoes. Collection will continue until December 20th, with distribution on December 22nd…

A group of concerned individuals in Woodland Mills have joined together to help children affected by the recent tornadoes.

Mayor Joe Lewis, and approximately 20 other volunteers, have organized a toy drive to help those whose homes were damaged or destroyed.(AUDIO)

 

Obion County Schools will be accepting donations at each school until Friday by 11:30, with drop off points also at the Woodland Mills Civic Center, JD Distributors, Calvary Baptist Church and BR Supply in Union City.

The deadline to donate is December 20th, with wrapping of the toys scheduled at the Civic Center on December 21st and distribution of toys on December 22nd.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology