Woodland Mills Toy Drive for Children Affected by Tornadoes

A group of concerned individuals in Woodland Mills have joined together to help children affected by the recent tornadoes.

Mayor Joe Lewis, and approximately 20 other volunteers, have organized a toy drive to help those whose homes were damaged or destroyed.(AUDIO)

Obion County Schools will be accepting donations at each school until Friday by 11:30, with drop off points also at the Woodland Mills Civic Center, JD Distributors, Calvary Baptist Church and BR Supply in Union City.

The deadline to donate is December 20th, with wrapping of the toys scheduled at the Civic Center on December 21st and distribution of toys on December 22nd.