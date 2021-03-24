March 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Work continues on…

Work continues on Gleason Police Station

Work continues on Gleason Police Station

(l-r: Chief Paul Eddlemon, Assistant Chief Brian Legons, and Gleason Mayor Charles Anderson work to renovate a building for the new Gleason Police Department)

Work is continuing on the new location of the Gleason Police Department.

The police department is moving from Gleason City Hall to a building directly across from the Bank of Gleason.

According to Chief Paul Eddlemon, the new building will give officers the necessary space to conduct interviews with victims and suspects in a private area, as well as extra office space.

Most of the work is being done by officers and city employees to cut down on costs to the city.

Mayor Charles Anderson says he expects the new building to be completed by the middle of April.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology