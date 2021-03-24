Work continues on Gleason Police Station

Work is continuing on the new location of the Gleason Police Department.

The police department is moving from Gleason City Hall to a building directly across from the Bank of Gleason.

According to Chief Paul Eddlemon, the new building will give officers the necessary space to conduct interviews with victims and suspects in a private area, as well as extra office space.

Most of the work is being done by officers and city employees to cut down on costs to the city.

Mayor Charles Anderson says he expects the new building to be completed by the middle of April.