Work Continues on New Impound Building in Union City

Work is almost completed on the new impound facility in Union City.

Police Chief Ben Yates said parking lot pavement, fencing and security cameras are some of the items needed to complete the project on North 5th Street.

The new building was unanimously approved by Union City Council members, due to theft and vandalism that was occurring at the current facility.

Chief Yates said he hopes to begin use of the safer, more secure facility very soon.

Photos of the new building have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.