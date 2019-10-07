Discovery Park of America will be featuring the work of an internationally-acclaimed pop artist icon.

The art of Red Grooms will be featured in the “Artist Showcase” gallery from Oct. 18th through April 30th.

The show will be launched with a free reception on Oct. 17th at 5:30, featuring a discussion about Grooms with Bill Hickerson, executive director of the West Tennessee Regional Art Center and Letha Botts, an artist originally from Union City, who worked with Grooms in the late 1970’s.

Grooms was born in Nashville in 1937, and was a performance artist, filmmaker, printmaker and cartoonist.

He is best known for colorful pop art that captures both the grotesqueness and humor of everyday life.

Grooms art is featured in more than 35 museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Museum of Art in Nashville.

Although Grooms continues working primarily out of the same studio in the TriBeCa neighborhood in New York since 1969, he also has a home and studio in Tennessee.