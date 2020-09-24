Kentucky Transportation officials say they have received word that work on the Ohio River Cairo Bridge has now been extended.

A contractor says the completion date for the $8.1 million dollar project has been changed from October 1st to October 25th.

Reports said the extended date was required due to a delay in fabrication of steel for the new finger joints on the bridge deck.

District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said the extended work period was not what transportation officials wanted to hear.

Poat said the additional days will go into the Fall harvest season, creating additional challenges for farmers who take their grain across the river, along with commercial and passenger commuters who have already endured delayed times from the construction.

Since work started in early-June, the one-lane traffic and alternating flow has created delays of up to an hour during peak travel periods between Wickliffe and Cairo.

The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois, with approximately 35-percent of that being commercial trucks.