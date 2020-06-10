Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and contractors for work on the Cairo Bridge, have reached an agreement to solve a traffic issue.

After a major traffic back-up on Monday, plans call for work to resume on the bridge today, with work on the Kentucky approach levee to stop.

Transportation officials say deck work on the U.S.-51 Ohio River bridge will restrict traffic to one lane with a maximum eight-foot-six-inch load width.

This work will be in place around the clock until October 1st.

As far as construction on the nearly two-mile Kentucky approach levee, engineers will consider several traffic configuration options before the project begins.