Work has started at Sanger Field in Hickman, Kentucky in anticipation of an athletic track being added to the complex.

A fundraising project titled “Run Pilots Run” has been ongoing, to provide a track for the use of school athletics and the community.

While the Fulton County track team has claimed numerous state championships and records, team members have long been forced to practice without a track facility.

School Superintendent Aaron Collins spoke with Thunderbolt News and said the beginning phase of the project are now underway.

Collins said it was his goal to have the first two phases of the project, which includes the stands and track, completed within one year.