Work starts on long-term I-55 project near key Memphis span

Work has started in Tennessee on a $141 million project to build travel lanes and a roundabout intersection on the Interstate 55 interchange near a heavily traveled bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says lane closures began Monday at the I-55 and Crump interchange close to downtown Memphis and near one of two bridges that cross the Mississippi River from the city.

I-55 runs north-south, from Chicago to Louisiana, and it is one of two major U.S. interstates to travel through Memphis.

Motorists have been warned of lane closures during the project, which officials said is expected to be completed in 2025.