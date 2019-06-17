A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to establish a work zone this week along a section of KY 303/Cuba Road in Graves County.

Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says motorists should be alert for a work zone with intermittent daytime lane restrictions along KY 303/Cuba Road about three miles south of Mayfield near the KY 1890 intersection.

This work zone is to facilitate scour and erosion mitigation work on the Mayfield Creek Fork Culvert.

The project is part of an ongoing district-wide effort to improve erosion control and maintenance at bridges and culverts across the region.

Todd says the target completion date is July 15, weather permitting.