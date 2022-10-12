Work zone along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah starting Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive starting Monday.

This daytime work zone lane restriction is along U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive between the Interstate 24 Exit 7 Interchange and the U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road intersection at Hanan Plaza.

Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says a crew will be working on base repairs between Minerva Place and Hilldale Road. This work zone will be in place Monday and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This section of U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive includes intersections with Cardinal Lane and South 40th Street. Access to Alben Barkley Drive from side streets may be limited at times.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.

To avoid the potential for delays, commuters who normally travel this section of U.S. 62/Alben Barkley Drive should consider using an alternate route.

This section of U.S. 62/Alben Barkley driver carries approximately 9,700 vehicles in an average day.