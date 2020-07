A section of KY 1954/Husbands Road at the Paducah Floodwall will be restricted to one lane today.

This work zone along KY 1954/Husbands Road near the Clarkline Road intersection is to allow placement of rock to prevent erosion a final round of erosion along the floodwall. This worksite along KY 1954/Husbands Road is about a mile south of the I-24 Paducah Exit 11 Interchange.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers between noon and 5:00 today.