Work zone lane restriction on U.S. 641 north of Murray starting Monday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start construction activities on U.S. 641 North of Murray on Monday.

This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.

Both U.S. 641 northbound and southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane in this work zone with all traffic initially moved to the right-hand or driving lane to allow work to start along the median.

Weather permitting, this project is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.