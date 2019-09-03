Starting today, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will establish a work zone at the intersection of KY 473/Gage Road and Mosstown Road north of the Gage community in Ballard County.

The work zone will allow the intersection with Mosstown Road to be reconfigured from a Y intersection to a T intersection to improve safety and requires some grade and drain work.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

The target completion date is December 1, 2019.