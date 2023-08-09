August 8, 2023
Workers Repairing Damaged Pole at Hickman Intersection

Linemen with the Hickman Electric System work to install power lines after a pole was snapped on Tuesday. A construction truck caused the damage at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and Seventh Street. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Crews with the Hickman Electric System, and AT&T, were called to the scene of a broken utility pole at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and Seventh Street.

Thunderbolt News learned the bed of a construction truck got into the lines, and snapped the pole early Tuesday afternoon.

Power was off for several hours as the linemen installed a new pole and restored the lines.

AT&T personnel then began to reinstall downed phone lines.

Traffic has been detoured in the area until all work is completed.

