Workers Repairing Damaged Pole at Hickman Intersection

Crews with the Hickman Electric System, and AT&T, were called to the scene of a broken utility pole at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and Seventh Street.

Thunderbolt News learned the bed of a construction truck got into the lines, and snapped the pole early Tuesday afternoon.

Power was off for several hours as the linemen installed a new pole and restored the lines.

AT&T personnel then began to reinstall downed phone lines.

Traffic has been detoured in the area until all work is completed.